When do the clocks go forward UK? Exact date clocks change this weekend

As the days get a little longer and winter comes to an end, attention has turned to when the clocks will move Giving us even more daylight.

The watches to come will mark the beginning of the British summer.

Here’s everything you need to know about it UK clock changes in 2022,

When will the clocks move in 2022?

The clocks always run at 1.00 AM on the last Sunday of March which this year falls on Sunday 27 March.

The reason for the timing is to cause limited disruption to schools and business.

Unfortunately, that means your weekend will be reduced by an hour, but in return we’ll see more days in the evening.

When do clocks go back in 2022?

In autumn the clocks will run again at 2.00 pm on the last Sunday …