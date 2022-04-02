When does r/place end on reddit and how to do it?

Reddit has brought back its famous April Fools’ Day project.

r/place was launched by Reddit on April 1, 2017 and has been revived five years later, now in 2022.

The viral experiment is also the brainchild of Wordle’s inventor Josh Wordley.

It’s only going to last a few days and if you want to join the millions of people who edit canvas with colored pixels, let us show you how it’s done.

What is r/place?

r/place is a subreddit that hosts the social experiment on Reddit.

It has a large white grid that can be filled with colored pixels by users logging into the website.

Users can simply tap and hold one pixel at a time, once every five minutes.

The experiment was a…