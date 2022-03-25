When Emraan Hashmi praised Akshay Kumar for reaching out after son’s cancer diagnosis: ‘He’d ring every day to check’ | Bollywood

In 2014, Emraan Hashmi’s three-year-old son Ayaan Hashmi was diagnosed with stage I cancer. After a five-year long battle, Ayaan was finally declared cancer-free, days before his ninth birthday. Meanwhile, Emraan put his acting career on hold for a while to take care of his son. The actor had written a book about Ayaan’s battle with the disease. In the book titled The Kiss of Life – How a Superhero and My Son Defeated Cancer, Emraan inter alia talks about how actor Akshay Kumar reached out to him during those tough times. Read also: Selfie teaser…