When IPL is suspended, Shoaib Akhtar said- In such a situation, this can not be a spectacle.

Sports desk. Friends, let me tell you that the cases of corona are continuously increasing in India. The corona epidemic has spread like wildfire across the country. Friends, during the IPL, cricketers remained in their bio bubble and in this bad time, people were seen trying to make people happy with their game. However, the T20 League could not protect itself from this virus even in such an environment. A day after IPL 2021 was postponed, former PAK fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar reacted by sharing a video and corrected the decision to postpone the IPL. has told.

Friends Shoaib said that he also suggested to postpone the tournament a few weeks ago. Friends Shoaib said that it is most important to save people’s lives at this time. Friends, let me tell you that Shoaib wrote on Twitter, “IPL Canceled. I had suggested it two weeks. In India, there is nothing more important than saving people’s lives at this time.

Friends, for your information, tell that Shoaib said in the video that he had suggested to postpone the IPL because 3-4 lakh cases are coming in India every day and people are dying. So it should not be a farce. Let us tell you that the IPL was postponed indefinitely on Tuesday after several players got infected.

