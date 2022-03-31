When is April Fool’s Day 2022? The date, what is its history, and ideas for pranks and jokes for kids and adults

It’s officially spring, which means it’s almost time for another important annual event – april fools day ,

What exactly is April Fool’s Day, when is it this year and since when?

Here’s everything you need to know.

What is April Fool’s Day?

April Fool’s Day is on 1st April every year.

This annual event is celebrated by people all over the world. audacity telling each other more Jokes ,

People often try to trick their loved ones into believing something that is not true, in a harmless way.

The media and big brands often engage with the day and will share funny, but ultimately untrue, stories and posts.