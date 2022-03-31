When is April Fool’s Day 2022? Why do we mark the date with pranks, what time does it end and the best jokes in history

Whether you love it, hate it or simply greet the event with nostalgic eyes, April Fools’ Day shows no signs of going away.

It takes place every year on April 1, this year’s edition falls on a Friday, with one important rule: pranks stop at noon (after that, any tricks fool you!).

The date has long been associated with jokes, pranks, and hijinks, but its origins are disputed—here’s everything you need to know.

Why do we play pranks on April Fools’ Day?

There are many theories as to why April Fools’ Day exists – here are some of the most enduring:

Chaucer invented it

A suggestion comes from Geoffrey Chaucer the Canterbury TalesPublished in 1392, and specifically Nunn’s Priest’s Tale.

In this story, a vain rooster is called…