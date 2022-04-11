When is Better Call Saul Season 6 Release Date on Netflix?

Better Call Saul is returning for its sixth and final season. The season will feature some of Breaking Bad’s familiar faces and is expected to release later this month.

Fans will get to see the final transition of lawyer Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) into criminal lawyer Saul Goodman. The series was delayed due to the pandemic and Odenkirk also had a major health scare. Odenkirk suffered a heart attack during filming, but has since recovered and wrapped up filming.

Season six will be split into two parts – a batch of seven episodes will be released first followed by a final six episodes in a few months. Here’s everything you need to know about the release date of Better Call Saul season six.

Read more: When Walter White and Jesse Pinkman are appearing in Better Call Saul

,