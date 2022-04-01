When is Eid ul-Fitr 2022? Ramadan end date, moon sighting explained and how it differs from Eid al-Adha

Ramadan is approaching, and millions of Muslims around the world will fast for a month and then celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr.

Fasting in Ramadan is one of the Five Pillars of Islam – the basic rules that all Muslims follow – along with Shahdah (declaration of faith), Salat (prayer), Zakat (charity) and Hajj.

The holiday marks the end of the fast, and the festivities can be held for three days. Here’s everything you need to know.

What is Eid Al-Fitr?

Eid al-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of the month of Shawwal, which considers Ramadan as the 10th month of the lunar-based Islamic calendar.

Its name comes from the Arabic word which translates as “feast of breaking the fast”, and although it is not a public holiday in the UK, it is in many Muslim countries.

This mark…