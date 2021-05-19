When is Good Girls Season 4 Episode 10 out on NBC?

When is Good Girls Season 4: Wondering when Good Girls Season 4 Episode 10 will air on NBC? We all are, after the last episode.

Usually this is a network that prefers to wrap up most of its shows at the end of May. In this case, however, that is not the case. There are a few more stories coming out this season, and you’ll be able to see them a little later in the summer.

There is no fixed date. It can happen as early as the first two weeks of June; we look forward to more details to be released later in the form of a promo.

It also goes without saying that there would be more surprises in the story. This show is all about being strong, daring and entertaining. With that in mind, a Season 5 extension will be fantastic. Fans like us are waiting for Season 5 because there is so much more to know!

Synopsis of Good Girls:

The series follows three mothers from suburban Michigan, two of whom are sisters struggling to make ends meet. They’re tired of everything being snatched from them, so they plan an unlikely robbery by robbing a store, only to find they are getting more than they expected.

Are we getting season 5 of Good Girls anytime soon?

That is the huge mystery we are dealing with now! There has been discussion about moving to a subscription service, but we are not sure whether a final decision will be made for some time. We don’t want NBC in a rush to announce anything, because Good Girls isn’t a fall show.

Updating: There is news from NBC confirming that Good girls returns on June 24!

