When is it, what is the format and how to watch on TV?

The draw for the 2022 World Cup will take place in Doha on April 1 and will determine which teams will face each other in the tournament later this year.

Gareth Southgate would have been hoping for a similarly friendly draw for Russia where England beat Tunisia and Panama in their opening game and were able to rest players for the final group game against Belgium.

It remains to be seen which of Wales and Scotland will qualify for the final through the play-offs.

Here, Telegraph Sport explains how the remaining places in the tournament will be filled and how the draw will work.

When is the draw?

The group stage draw will take place in Qatar on Friday, 1 April.

How can I watch the draw?

The draw will be streamed on the FIFA website and will also be broadcast live on the BBC. Absolutely right…