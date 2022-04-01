When is Ramadan? Check moon sighting details in India

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: It’s that time of the year when followers of Islam are gearing up for Ramadan, i.e. the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. The holy month is observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, prayer, reflection, and community. A commemoration of Muhammad’s first revelation, the annual observance of Ramadan is regarded as one of the Five Pillars of Islam and lasts twenty-nine to thirty days, from one sighting of the crescent moon to the next.

The common practice during Ramadan is to fast from dawn to sunset. The pre-dawn meal before the fast is called the ‘suhur’, while the meal at sunset that breaks the fast is called ‘iftar’. Muslims devote more time to prayer and acts of charity, striving to improve their self-discipline, motivated by…