When is the 2022 Chicago White Sox home opener? – NBC Chicago

The Chicago White Sox plays its first game of the season against the Detroit Tigers on Friday afternoon, but it is not on a guaranteed rate field.
The White Sox’s first game of the season is Friday, April 8 at 12:10 p.m. at Comerica Park.
The team’s first home game at Guaranteed Rate Field is against the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday, April 12 at 3:10 p.m. Tickets are still available.
Who is on the White Sox this year?
There’s a bunch of new names in White Sox Lineuplet them be alone 28-man roster, Everything you need to know at NBC Sports Chicago…
