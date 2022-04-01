When is the 2022 World Cup draw? Date, UK Start Time, TV, Pot, Seeding

Tea That draw for the 2022 World Cup will take place in Qatar this afternoon, with teams finally set to learn their group stage opponents for this winter’s tournament.

For the final time before FIFA’s planned expansion to a 48-team tournament in 2026, 32 teams will be drawn into eight groups of four for the tournament starting on 21 November.

Unusually, however, the identities of the three teams are not yet known, with two inter-continental playoffs still to be played, with one in Europe, the latter having been postponed due to the situation in Ukraine.

England are among the top seeds in this afternoon’s draw, along with plenty of usual big-hitters and host nations, while European champions Italy are absent from the biggest names after a playoff exit against the North.