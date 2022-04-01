When is the 2022 World Cup Final a draw?

While City’s focus is on our return to Premier League action when we visit Burnley on Saturday, many of Pep Guardiola’s squads will also eagerly follow the draw of the 2022 World Cup final in Qatar on Friday.

Here’s everything you need to know before the event:

When is the World Cup Draw?

The draw for the group stage of the 2022 World Cup will take place in Doha on April 1, 2022.

The event is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. local time (5 p.m. BST).

Who has qualified so far?

As hosts, Qatar has achieved automatic qualification, while most sides from various qualification associations around the world are now also confirmed.

Europe (UEFA) – Qualified teams: Germany, Denmark, France, Belgium, Croatia,…