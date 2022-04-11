When is the next big power switch off in the UK – what is it and how to participate

What is Big Power Switch Off? Everything You Need To Know

Britons marked their unrest last week with rising energy bills with a large power switch. People across the country are now being urged to participate in the next Big Power Switch Off event

People are being asked to turn off their lights in the UK as part of their Big Power Switch Off.

On Sunday, April 10, homes across the country went dark in protest against electricity prices.

A person who attended the event said on Twitter, “Sitting in the dark to turn off the power was somewhat peaceful but bitter. A giant [middle finger] Although for energy companies and the government. #bigpoweroff”

The incident is discussed…