When is the World Cup 2022 draw? Current FIFA rankings, seeding and how it works

The first international break of the year represents the final round of qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, as 32 places in the world’s most prestigious football tournament begin to be filled.

By the time the draw begins, 29 of the 32 teams will be confirmed – as in the next set of FIFA world rankings, to determine which of the four goes to the pot. England, however, has already Confirmed as one of the top seeds,

Here’s what you need to know about the upcoming draw of the 2022 Qatar World Cup, including the current seeding and how the draw works.

When is the 2022 FIFA World Cup Draw?

The group stage draw for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar will take place on Friday, 1 April at 5 pm (BST) at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre, Doha, Qatar.