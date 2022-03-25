When is the World Cup 2022 draw? Date, time, full list of qualifiers and who England could play in group stage

A World Cup draw is always a much-anticipated event that sets the appetite up ahead of the upcoming final and the same will be true before Qatar 2022, even if unusually, the full 32-team line-up is incomplete.

One knock-on effect of the pandemic is that there were a series of delays in the qualifying section for the tournament, which is why just seven months away from the opening game at Al Khor, some spots remain up for grabs.

Nevertheless, 29 out of 32 places will be allotted when the draw takes place. England have already safely reached the final for the sixth time in a row and are 15th overall; They will move to Qatar as one of the pre-tournament favorites after finishing fourth in 2018 and then runner-up at Euro 2020.

They could have joined Scotland in the Middle East…