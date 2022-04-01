When is the World Cup draw? Your questions answered.

What you should read on international football

The US men’s national football team earned a 0-0 draw against Mexico on Thursday, boosting its hopes of qualifying for the World Cup in Qatar this November.

Brendan Aarons became the latest USMNT player to suffer an injury, bringing the total to five who would be missing for the final round of qualifying.

USMNT defender Sergino Dest, first squad player for global power Barcelona, ​​skips a Europa League match early and will miss the final round of World Cup qualifying.

Some of the biggest stars of the US women’s national team have publicly criticized the US Soccer Federation in the wake of allegations of abuse against NWSL male coaches.

