When it airs and how it is viewed online

High School Romance produced by Cloverworks. Horimia Featuring an attractive anime series Shonen Manga Chain From Hiroki Adachi to Life and it continues to give viewers both indifferent and youthful love in a show.

Horimia Promised to give and add a light feel to the series, the musical element also plays so well in the series that contains the opening track Color perfume From yoh kamimura To set the tone of each episode.

Horimia The two contrast, follows the intersection of Kyoko Hori and Izumi Miyamura, where there is a friendly girl at school with an impressive academic talent, and a lonely man who likes her company and struggles academically as a result. When the two meet, their paths converge and give way to the relationship without boundaries.

In a relationship where acceptance plays a much larger role between the two, Hori and Miyamura both experience love that is beyond the superficial, a love that understands the mysteries beneath the surface and the skeletons in the wardrobe.

Horimia is 13 episodes For this season and while it has not been confirmed yet second seasonThe series is likely to make its second run, as its popularity and ratings are extremely high. The English dubbed version for the season has already been removed with the voice cast of the characters.

Warning! This part may contain spoilers HorimiaRead at your own risk!

Horimia Episode 7 Summary

in You are here i am here, To Seventh episode of Horimia This proves that absence makes the heart grow larger, as Miyamura takes his family on leave with his family in about five days without any means of communication with Hori because his phone is empty on the battery.

This makes Hori realize that Miyamura was a part of her routine and she remembers him more to make him feel long gone. Her absence leaves a deep crack in her heart and she feels that every day with Miyamura away feels like a lifetime away.

When Miyamura returns, Hori quickly approaches him and hugs him as tightly as he can in tears. This was followed by a heart-to-heart conversation, in which they realized that they were getting deeper and deeper into each other.

When it rains, Hori says that Miyamura cannot go home seeing the weather outside and decides to stay with Hori and things get a bit serious because yes, are done, And the two slept together.

Miyamura realizes that Hori has left a bite mark on the back of her neck, this is called a “property trail”, and Hori even teases her for not cutting her hair short because everyone will see it.

Horimia Where to watch Episode 8 with English subtitles

Funimation Is the official home of Horimia Outside Asia and it airs the anime series weekly for online streaming, where fans can access the show’s latest episodes, among many other animations, in the library of Fiction.

Funimation With the start of a week for a monthly rate of $ 5.99 or an annual rate of $ 59.99 gives access for those who have the privilege of watching all mobile phones issued by the streaming platform to users.

Horimia It can also be streamed in AnimeLab for those who are in New Zealand and Australia, and has released simultaneously for Hulu as well as anime series.

Horimia Episode 8 release date and release time

Episode 8 of Horimia Get the title ‘True deception is revealedAnd it will be released to Fimation Premium customers on February 28, 2021, which is the right time to end the love month. The final episode will be released at 12:30 pm JST / 10:30 EST, depending on the international location of the audience.

For those who don’t already have premium access, don’t worry, Episode 8 will be available for free next week on March 7, 2021 at the same time. By next week, those with no premium access will have a seventh episode of Horimia.

Horimia Episode 8 Countdown

As of the time of writing, HorimiaThe eighth episode will be released to premium users in five days, giving fans and viewers plenty of time to learn what happened in Episode 7 as it was a major step forward Hori and Miyamura in their relationship And what comes next becomes real as expected!

For those who have not yet subscribed, the next episode will be a week long, but the seventh episode will shake your back and make you feel in love with what happened.

