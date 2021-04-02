LATEST

“When Joel Embiid returns, it’s going to be lights out”: Dwight Howard puts the NBA on notice with the imminent return of the Sixers’ MVP candidate | The SportsRush

Avatar
By
Posted on
“When Joel Embiid returns, it's going to be lights out”: Dwight Howard issues a scary warning to the rest of the NBA ahead of Sixers MVP’s return from injury

Dwight Howard implies the Philadelphia 76ers need to be feared once Joel Embiid comes back from injury this Saturday.

The Philadelphia 76ers underwent one of the best roster revamps this past offseason. Surrounding Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons with shooters like Danny Green and Seth Curry, all while getting rid of Al Horford and Josh Richardson, has worked wonders for them. Not to mention the fact that the Sixers acquired a competent back-up to Embiid in Dwight Howard.

This roster construction resulted in the Sixers holding the number 1 seed out East for the majority of the 2020-21 season. The Brooklyn Nets have taken them over but that could change once Joel Embiid returns from injury this coming Saturday.

Also Read: “Michael Jordan is such a scumbag”: Compton-based rapper gives backhanded compliment to the Bulls legend and Donald Trump as businessmen

Joel Embiid’s MVP caliber season got put to a halt on March 13th after he reportedly hyperextended his left knee against the Washington Wizards. Unfortunately for the Sixers All-Star, this put a wrench in his MVP campaign, an award he was poised to run away with, granted he kept putting ridiculous averages of 29.9 points and 12 rebounds a night.

Dwight Howard says it’s going to get scary for the rest of the league once Joel Embiid returns

Despite being in his 16th year, Dwight Howard has been more than just a serviceable big for the 76ers. In the 17 games the Sixers have played this season without Embiid, Howard has averaged 10 points and 10 rebounds a game, all while shooting 57% from the field.

In his postgame presser following the Sixers win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, Howard remarked that the league needs to be on high alert when Embiid returns from injury. “When we add Joel back, it’s going to be lights out.”

Also Read: “Stephen Curry will be offered $217 million extension in the summer”: Warriors superstar set to become the NBA player with highest average salary

The Sixers hold a slightly above-average record of 9-8 in Joel Embiid’s absence this season. Staying above .500 in the games without your best player is always a win for any team.

They also went 4-2 in their most recent road trip, much to Dwight Howard’s delight. “That was a heck of a road trip for us. I think we’re on the other side now. Now our guys don’t care, they just win.”

Assuming Joel puts up similar averages to what he was averaging pre-injury, not only could the Philadelphia 76ers re-claim the first seed, but Embiid could continue his case for MVP. For the latter, however, he would need to suit up for nearly every single regular season left in the Sixers schedule.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
442
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
420
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
402
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
399
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
393
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
387
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
364
LATEST

No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
355
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Newsletter signup for email alerts Newsletter signup for email alerts
352
LATEST

Tech Savvy: Facebook Groups connect users across the world | Brainerd Dispatch
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
341
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top