When Kapil Sharma was forced to sell dupattas, he also worked on Telephone Booth – The Miracle Time





When Kapil Sharma was forced to sell dupattas, he also worked on Telephone Booth

We are all familiar with the famous comedian Kapil Sharma today. It is on the basis of his talent that he has given many shows, among which Comedy Night with Kapil is the most popular show.

Today i.e. April 2, the 40-year-old Kapil Sharma is turning 40 years old. A birthday is a day when people are reminded that a famous comedian is celebrating his birthday.

It is understood by fans that ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ is a favorite show in India. The late Kapil Sharma would entertain the masses on his television show along with a cast of his own. In the life of this talented man who made everyone laugh, there were no shortages of happiness and sorrow.

Starting from zero, Kapil Sharma has made his way to the summit and has dominated the world of comedy. During the next four days, Kapil Sharma is going to celebrate his 40th birthday, so let us learn some new things about his life.

Father’s death made stronger

Kapil Sharma has achieved all his dreams and hopes through hard work and determination. However, he also experienced some very bad times while growing up. Kapil, when he was ten years old, used to work for pocket money at a PCO when he was not in school.

Not only that, he was working hard for family finances, even selling dupattas for money in order to run the house. A time when Kapil Sharma’s father had cancer, he said in an interview that when he saw the father who was groaning and would not stop weeping, he would pray to God that he should call him to himself.

The death of Kapil Sharma’s father had broken him but only after that did he notice the need to strengthen himself. He was going to get a father’s job but refused to accept. This made Kapil’s brother Ashok join the police instead of him instead of his father.

Moved towards the world of comedy

For the first time in 2005, Kapil Sharma had the chance to show off his talent for the first time on his Punjabi channel’s comedy program ‘MH One’. He finished as the second runner-up in the program. This show in Punjab proved to be a defining moment in the life of Kapil Sharma.

Seeing ‘The Great Indian Laughter Challenge’ on TV he decided to take part in it, but he dropped out at the audition in Amritsar. Despite those rejections, Kapil Sharma did not give up and he returned from an audition in Amritsar to Delhi, and this time he was not only selected but took part in The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, season three (2007). He also became the grand champion.

‘Comedy Nights with Kapil’ brought success

Since his talent was recognized as such, Kapil Sharma went on to work on shows like “Comedy Circus”, “Jhalak Dikhla Jaa,” and “Chhote Mian,” but in the true sense Kapil went on to get a big break in the TV industry. Found when he brought his own show ‘Comedy Nights with Kapil’.

Bollywood debut

A few months ago, Kapil Sharma made his Bollywood debut with Abbas Mastan’s film ‘Kiss Kis Ko Pyar Karoon’. In 2013, he was a celebrity on the Forbes India list for the first time. Kapil was ranked 93 in this year’s edition and came in 33rd place in 2014. He’s known as CNN IBN’s Indian of the year 2013 in the Entertainment category.