When Kim Kardashian tweeted about Shahrukh Khan, said this

Shah Rukh Khan’s followers, referred to as ‘King of Romance’, aren’t solely within the nation however nearly everywhere in the world. Those that like Shahrukh Khan embody atypical individuals in addition to overseas stars. Many celebs have stated that they’re Shah Rukh Khan’s followers. However have you learnt that Kim Kardashian has additionally tweeted about Shahrukh Khan.

What was Kim Kardashian’s tweet

Really, on October 1, 2011, Kim Kardashian tweeted a tweet about Shahrukh Khan. During which he informed that he has bought some movies, during which Shah Rukh Khan because the lead actor. Kim wrote in her tweet, ‘Shiraz.com has simply despatched me some Bollywood films, of which Shah Rukh Khan is the lead actor. I can not wait to see them. ‘

http://Sheeraz.com simply despatched me some Bollywood Films starring Shahrukh Khan. Cannot wait to look at them!!! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 1, 2011

Indian followers did loads of feedback

After this tweet from Kim Kardashian, Shah Rukh Khan’s followers turned extraordinarily exhausted and whereas commenting on Kim’s tweet, he informed them the names of lots of Shah Rukh Khan’s finest movies. On the similar time, Kim’s followers additionally appreciated Kim’s tweet for Shahrukh Khan.

Shahrukh Khan will return from Pathan

Considerably, after Zero, Shahrukh Khan has not but appeared in any movie. Nonetheless, Shah Rukh Khan will quickly be seen within the movie Pathan. Shah Rukh will pair with Deepika Padukone on this movie. On the similar time, John Abraham will even be seen within the movie. In keeping with the knowledge, Shahrukh shall be seen as an agent within the movie.