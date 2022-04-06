When Man City met Atletico, Pep Guardiola and Diego Simeone did what they do best

Pep Guardiola twice succumbed to a long-held cliché on Monday during Manchester City’s news conference ahead of Tuesday night’s Champions League first leg quarter-final clash with Atletico Madrid. For a start, he turned sarcastic when the familiar “overthinking in big games” allegation was launched in his direction: “In the Champions League, I always overthink … I always create new strategies and ideas, and Tomorrow you will see a new one… We will play with 12 men.”

Then, he was dismissed when asked about another weary topic: the contrast in style between himself and Diego Simeone, the Atletico boss whose teams get defensive, dishonest and typecast on the moral edge of the game.

“There’s a misconception, wrong, about the way [Simeone] plays,” he said. “It is more …


