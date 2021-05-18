When Manoj Bajpayee was out of 3 films on the same day!

Actor Manoj Bajpayee, who is the recipient of three National Awards and the fourth highest civilian honor Padma Shri for his amazing and impressive body, was not always so successful or appreciated. In fact, he was dropped out of three films on the same day.

Manoj Bajpayee, who has loved audiences with his acting skills through projects like “Satya”, “Shool”, “Pinjar” and “Aligarh”, has had his share of ups and downs. In an interview to Midday, he spoke at length on his examination of being unemployed for some time.

Bajpai, who was last seen in “The Family Man”, shared secrets about filmmaker Anubhav Sinha. The actor also told about his personal life how the ‘slap’ producer serves a different, more affordable drink to his friends while enjoying an expensive drink.

“Anubhav Sinha used to say to me, ‘Do you know how much this drink is worth?’ He used to rub it very vigorously. ‘This is Scotch, do you know what is the difference between Scotch and Whiskey?’ He used to say I used to hate him. But Anubhav Sinha is like this. He kept Scotch for himself and served Old Monk to his poor friends, no matter how social on Twitter. ”

At the behest of experience, Bajpai reached Mumbai. The filmmaker also sent him flight tickets to audition for a TV series but the actor did not get it.

“Ever since I left my village at the age of 17 and a half, I have not had such a difficult time till now. These four years were like 40 years. Everything was disintegrating, once I got three projects: a series, a corporate film, a docudrama and a second series. I was expelled from all in one day. ”

On dealing with the situation and losing courage, the actor shared: “What was fantastic was that the world was falling apart for me but I was not falling apart. I still think about how it was my creation. After many years I realized that the only thing that could break me was my personal loss. The professional side never bothered me, it still doesn’t. ”

Manoj Bajpayee will next appear in “Kurup” and “Dial 100”, which is still in the filming stage.