When political figures hide under masks, it is not necessary to please...

“Mask Singer” returns to TF1 for a third season this Friday evening. Opportunity to return to these politicians who participated in other editions of the show, but also in France.

The “Mask Singer” is present in at least thirty countries, from England to Germany, via Mexico or Canada. Without forgetting Belgium, where a Flemish version airs on VTM. It also sparked controversy two weeks ago when it was revealed that Conor Rousseau, the president of the Flemish Socialist Party Vooruit, was hiding under a rabbit costume! Suffice it to say that his appearance caused a stir in the north of the country, leaving some to wonder whether politicians really have the space to participate in such entertainment. Reviews that Conner…