When Rashmika Mandanna admitted she wants to give people stuff to troll her: ‘Take it, I have given you this’

Rashmika Mandanna has become one of the most-talked about actors in the country even though she has been acting only half a decade or so. Her recent release Pushpa: The Rise was among the most successful releases post-pandemic. But with her stardom, a lot of trolling has come Rashmika’s way. And while she has opened up about how mean stuff hurt her during the initial stages of her career, of late, the actor has maintained she is immune to it. In fact, in an interview last year, she admitted she often wants to feed the trolls. Also read: Rashmika Mandanna on fandom around her: Expectations do get stressful, but I am my fans’ baby

