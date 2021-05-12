When Rekha was to be married to Imran Khan, the two had been together for several days in Mumbai, but due to this, the relationship broke down

The love affair of cricketers and actresses is not a big deal, there are many cricketers and actresses who have had a love affair as well as many have even reached marriage, in the meantime a love story has also come out, it is said that Pakistan’s current Prime Minister and former captain Imran Khan and Bollywood actress Rekha were close.

This information has come out from a newspaper cutting post posted by an Instagram user, this post is from October 2020 but is now in the headlines again, the cutting that has been inserted in the post is from Star Newspaper and at the time of 1985 Has

It has been written that Rekha and Imran will get married, the news quoted the Indian Film Journal Movie as saying that the marriage of the two, it is said that Rekha’s mother was happy with the relationship and she also talked to the astrologer about it. Thea, as well as written that Imran Khan had also spent some time in Mumbai with Rekha, the two had been together in the month of April.

Imran Khan’s statement was also published in the report, in which Imran said, ‘I can be with actresses for a short time, I like to be with him for some time. Then I go ahead, I cannot marry a movie actress. ‘ The report notes that Imran had a relationship with Zeenat Aman and Shabana Azmi as well.