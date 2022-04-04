When Robert Downey Jr turned real-life superhero, helped an injured woman and flirted with her: ‘You have no idea…’

Robert Downey Jr played a superhero on screen for over a decade, but did you know that to one fan, he was also a superhero in real life. In a 2020 Reader’s Digest article, Dana Reinhardt recalled a story about how the actor, who was years away from becoming a global superstar with the Marvel movies, kicked into gear when he saw her grandmother had injured herself gravely. And he even made sure to be as charming as he could.