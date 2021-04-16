ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.

Avatar
By
Posted on
DA Image

Bollywood’s ‘Dabangg’ actor Salman Khan is understood not just for his movies, but in addition for his diligence, assist and funky model. There are lots of tales associated to Salman Khan, in such a state of affairs, we inform you at present when Salman Khan reached an occasion with out calling.

Salman Khan arrived on the occasion of two.0
Truly Salman Khan arrived at an occasion with out Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth Starr 2.0. Salman Khan himself mentioned this. Salman had mentioned in this system, ‘I’ve simply come to see him (Rajinikanth). I feel these are very wonderful human beings. I’ve nice respect for them. I used to be not invited to this program, however I got here to know that I’ve come and that I’ve simply arrived.

Had praised Akshay Kumar
Salman Khan additionally praised Akshay Kumar heartily in this system. Salman had mentioned, ‘I feel Akshay Kumar is essentially the most proficient actor that we’ve. I’ve labored with them. These are wonderful. I feel if anybody has progressed as an actor, he’s simply Akshay Kumar. I feel Akshay Kumar is a tough working human being. ‘

Had shared the story associated to Rajinikanth
Salman Khan additionally shared an anecdote associated to Rajinikanth in this system. Salman Khan had known as Rajinikanth as Garu, saying, ‘I do not know if Rajni remembers Garu or not, that when I went to the toilet and there Garu was making an attempt to throw a cigarette on the mouth within the rest room. I requested him what you’re doing, so he mentioned that there’s a lot of wind outdoors, as a result of there’s an open air occasion. After this, I went to the again stage and noticed that Rajni bounced the cigarette in her mouth in an ideal method without delay.

Karan Johar’s mocking joke
Salman Khan additionally joked about Karan Johar in this system, whereas taunting within the enjoyable, he mentioned, ‘I’m current right here, I’m very blissful. I’ve seen its (2.0) teaser, Shankar makes very massive motion pictures. Why do not you prepare dinner? ‘ After this each Salman and Karan laughed and hugged one another.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
19
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
19
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
15
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
14
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
14
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match
DA Image DA Image
14
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
13
ENTERTAINMENT

This city was most liked by Brad Pitt in India, said- people come here to die…
DA Image DA Image
13
LATEST

IPL 2021 KKR vs MI: This is why Rohit Sharma is paying extra attention to fitness after IPL 2020
DA Image DA Image
13
LATEST

Even after scoring a century, captain Sanju Samson could not get Rajasthan Royals win against Punjab Kings, know what said after the match
DA Image DA Image
13
ENTERTAINMENT

Dharmendra is removing the sadness from Corona in a home-grown style, the video surfaced

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top