When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.

Bollywood’s ‘Dabangg’ actor Salman Khan is understood not just for his movies, but in addition for his diligence, assist and funky model. There are lots of tales associated to Salman Khan, in such a state of affairs, we inform you at present when Salman Khan reached an occasion with out calling.

Salman Khan arrived on the occasion of two.0

Truly Salman Khan arrived at an occasion with out Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth Starr 2.0. Salman Khan himself mentioned this. Salman had mentioned in this system, ‘I’ve simply come to see him (Rajinikanth). I feel these are very wonderful human beings. I’ve nice respect for them. I used to be not invited to this program, however I got here to know that I’ve come and that I’ve simply arrived.

Had praised Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan additionally praised Akshay Kumar heartily in this system. Salman had mentioned, ‘I feel Akshay Kumar is essentially the most proficient actor that we’ve. I’ve labored with them. These are wonderful. I feel if anybody has progressed as an actor, he’s simply Akshay Kumar. I feel Akshay Kumar is a tough working human being. ‘

Had shared the story associated to Rajinikanth

Salman Khan additionally shared an anecdote associated to Rajinikanth in this system. Salman Khan had known as Rajinikanth as Garu, saying, ‘I do not know if Rajni remembers Garu or not, that when I went to the toilet and there Garu was making an attempt to throw a cigarette on the mouth within the rest room. I requested him what you’re doing, so he mentioned that there’s a lot of wind outdoors, as a result of there’s an open air occasion. After this, I went to the again stage and noticed that Rajni bounced the cigarette in her mouth in an ideal method without delay.

Karan Johar’s mocking joke

Salman Khan additionally joked about Karan Johar in this system, whereas taunting within the enjoyable, he mentioned, ‘I’m current right here, I’m very blissful. I’ve seen its (2.0) teaser, Shankar makes very massive motion pictures. Why do not you prepare dinner? ‘ After this each Salman and Karan laughed and hugged one another.