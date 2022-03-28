Rosie Perez: I’ll shed tears when Serrano headlines MSG

Mon, 28 March 2022

Brooklyn star endorses seven-weight champion to dazzle April 30

Rosie Perez believes Amanda Serrano is going to ‘rock the Garden’ when she faces undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor on Saturday, April 30 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, live on DAZN around the world. Huh.

Popular actor Perez has long been a supporter of Serrano, his fellow Brooklynite and proud Puerto Rican, and the “Do the Right Thing” star is thrilled that the seven-weight world champion will be the first all-female half of Manhattan boxing mecca. Headline fight.

