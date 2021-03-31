When should you change your summer tires? – Film Daily

A tire is a car’s basic need. It ensures that your car gets a good grip on the road and ensures there is safety when driving. Since the vehicle cannot do without tires; seasonal or summer tires, it is essential to consider some factors during your seasonal tires replacement.

Choosing the best seasonal or cheap summer tires makes you feel confident and comfortable when driving on winter or summer roads.

Wearing Out Of The Tread Depth

Before installing your summer tires you used in the previous season, it is essential to look at the treadwear. If you notice that the depth has decreased, it is because the tread has worn out. This makes the tire lose some properties. These properties are ensured by the tread pattern and the special lamellae.

If, after measuring the tread height of your tires, you notice that it is below 1.6 mm and 4 mm for the summer tires, respectively, this is a sign that you need new seasonal tires. There are special rulers with depth gauges that are used to measure the depth of tread. The manufacturer also provides wear indicators on the tires to make work easier for customers. If you notice that your tread is worn beyond the small ridges in the grooves, this is a clear indication that you need to replace your tires.

Uneven Tread Wear

Tread wears out unevenly, which is mainly contributed by the driver’s behavior like starting and braking the car. When measuring the tread’s depth, you need to do it on different parts around the tire to notice any difference. If you notice that there is a side that is worn out more than the other, you should arrange these tires in pairs, according to their wear pattern.

This should be done by a specialist because they know how to do it better. If you notice there is a lot of uneven wear, check the suspension. If you incorrectly adjust the suspension, you might greatly minimize the service life of the tires.

It doesn’t matter if a tire is in use or not. It can become unserviceable depending on its manufacture date. As days go by, the tires are ageing, and one of the signs that your tire is ageing is if you notice cracks on the sidewall. Another sign is if there is a deformation on the carcass.

Manufacturers put a manufacturing date on the cheap summer tires online because the tires have a useful period after which they will not be in good condition for use. Regardless of how new it looks and the tread’s depth, if the tire has lived more than 5 years after the manufacturing date, it is advisable to replace it.

Installation Of Identical Tires

Car owners are advised to install tires of similar models and the same manufacturer on their cars. Different models come with different tread patterns, and they also have other specifications and loads. Having other models of tires on your vehicle will not guarantee you the safety that identical tires can give.

Some drivers want to save money, and they do so by mounting two summer tires and two winter ones on their car. According to the nature of the tires, this car has two different braking distances and depending on the axle, it can sideslip or skid.

Should The Tires Be Studded Or Non-Studded?

Whether to install studded or non-studded tires majorly depends on the climate of your region. If you experience intense winter climates covering the roads with dry snow, you can install tires with studs. This service is better when done by a specialist. The studs should be installed in all holes made for studs in the tire.

The size of the studs should also correspond with the size of the tire. However, if the roads you drive on are not covered with ice during winter, there is no need to get studded tires. If you are buying the studded tire, make sure that the roads you drive on are not sprayed with a reagent, as some countries do so to reduce the amount of snow.