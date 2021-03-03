When the Duke of Edinburgh dies: does Prince Philip have any plans? – TMT Daily

Prince Philip is back in the hospital, and everyone is thinking the same thing: “What if he dies?”. The Duke of Edinburgh has been suffering from an infection with his terrible pre-existing heart condition for the past few weeks.

Loading...

According to BBC news, Prince Philip was sent to St Barts (Bartholomew’s) hospital soon to find out that he had the best cardiac care in London. The prince was initially sent to King Edward VII’s hospital on 16 February, but was transferred for better care and even moved to King Edward’s hospital without any necessary assistance.

Loading...

Loading...

Pre-existing disease

Prince Philip’s heart condition has kept him away from many incidents in the past. However, this time the Duke of Edinburgh will receive the best care and as BBC Health correspondent Hugh Pym said: “He will certainly be monitored extensively at Barts Heart Center with some of the best experts in the country.”

Loading...

In fact, the Duke of Edinburgh has been In and out of hospital Since his retirement from public life in 2017. He also underwent hip replacement in 2018 and has treated his terrible condition more than once.

Loading...

However, Pym continued: “But I think, perhaps, it is more than just surveillance. I think he has gone to this specialist center because of the possibility – no more than what doctors think is the intervention or procedure. May need to be done. “But what process? And will the prince make it?

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

Royal process

As Wftv The report states that although the Duke of Edinburgh is “resting comfortably” in his second week at the hospital, many are concerned that the prince who is turning 100 in June may not make it out. And despite those COVID-19 rumors, Prince Philip has injected his COVID-19 vaccine, so no issue of the deadly virus should be a factor. But what will the palace have to do?

Loading...

If Prince was to fall, then Prince Philip’s wife Queen Elizabeth II, Will have to allocate Operation Fourth Bridge which will provide everything the Queen needs to make available and present to the public.

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

According to WFTV, Operation Fourth Bridge was actually named after the bridge between Edinburgh and Perth in 1964. Subsequently, the royal couple were at the dedication ceremony and celebrated the link between the two places.

Loading...

An announcement will most likely be made first. In fact, the BBC’s publication occurs when the Press Association of England calls on instant alert.

Loading...

Since the beginning of time, if someone from the royal family dies whether it is unexpected or expected, A. Official royal declaration Will be built at the earliest convenience. So if a member of the royal family like Prince Philip dies at night, the announcement will be made at 8 pm (3 pm ET) in the UK. At any time of the day though, it is likely that we will not wait too long.

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

Grand farewell

Despite the possible heart-wrenching death of Prince Philip, the Queen will begin a period of mourning for the Duke of Edinburgh, with Buckingham Palace covering all their flags and each of the castle’s staff members, and even news anchors in the press People have to be included as well. Wear black for about a month. However, people within the Parliament would be provided with black bows as a sign of respect for their deceased prince.

Loading...

The Duke of Edinburgh will also be given a beautiful funeral which includes Royal Navy Which he used to be a valuable member. In relation to the location, it can always be changed, but WFTV has claimed that it may be at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

And finally Prince Philip will be buried in the Frogmore Gardens of the British royal family along with all the top members of the Commonwealth countries Free Noted.

Loading...

But because of COVID-19 Restrictions, Buckingham Palace may have to do some serious digging to come up with a safe and appropriate plan to keep their family members and others safe as the world still suffers from the epidemic.

Loading...

–

Loading...

Do you think that if Prince Prince Philip has passed away then the Queen will allow Prince Charles to take over. Let us know in the comments below.

Loading...