When Urfi Javed and Rakhi Sawant were spotted together, netizens said – ‘Both crazy together.. -When Urfi Javed and Rakhi Sawant were spotted together, netizens said – ‘Both crazy together..

Mumbai. Actress Urfi Javed, who is in the headlines for clothes, is once again in the limelight, but this time she is not alone but Controversy Queen Rakhi Sawant has also been seen with her. This time she was seen on the streets of Mumbai wearing a red front cutout dress. Spotted in a short outfit, Urfi also gave many poses for the paparazzi, only then Rakhi Sawant reaches there and after that some funny chit-chats took place between the two which are going viral.

It can be seen in the video that Rakhi Sawant, who came out wearing a strange and risky red outfit, challenges her to dance on the song Naatu Natu, for which she agrees at first, but she refuses when Rakhi steps in. Does it Urfi says that her dress is too short for this dance. The short red revealing dress that Urfi wears heart shape cut out Dress video is cut in the heart shape from the front and Rakhi doesn’t hold back from mentioning her outfit.

In another video, Rakhi can be heard praising Urfi (Urfi & Rakhi Spotted Together), in which she says that Urfi is looking very hot. While replying to Rakhi’s talk, Urfi says that she has brought her heart to Rakhi, to which Rakhi sarcastically says ‘Such a big heart’. This video of both has now gone viral, to which netizens have also reacted fiercely.

24-year-old Urfi Javed was first seen in the 2016 TV show ‘Bade Bhaiya Ki Dulhania’, followed by ‘Meri Durga’, ‘Bepnaah’ and ‘Punch Beat Season 2’. She was last seen in Bigg Boss OTT. Apart from these, she has also appeared in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

first published:March 22, 2022, 5:27 p.m.

