When was Jimmy Saville found out? Why pedophiles died before being sent to prison for their crimes

The crimes of Jimmy Saville are the subject of a new Netflix documentary.

Jimmy Saville: A British Horror Story Will reveal how he continued to abuse women and children for several decades.

It has been released before the BBC dramatization. Accounts Starring Steve Coogan.

Here’s everything you need to know.

What did Jimmy Saville do?

Jimmy Saville was one of the biggest UK TV stars from the 1960s to the 1990s, and was known for TV shows such as top of the Pops And Jim will fix it,

However, following her death in October 2011 at the age of 84, an ITV documentary revealed that she used her involvement in charities, hospitals, prisons and organizations such as the BBC to treat hundreds of vulnerable young girls and boys without justice. had to do.

