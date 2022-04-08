‘When we shot for Gullak season one, we didn’t even know if it will find a platform’: Geetanjali Kulkarni

The slice of life drama, Gullak, streaming on SonyLIVis adored for its simplicity and relatability. The Mishra ‘parivaar’ — mummy Shanti (Geetanjali Kulkarni), papa Santosh (Jameel Khan), ‘bada beta’ Annu (Vaibhav Raj Gupta) and ‘chota beta’ Aman (Harsh Mayar)hold a mirror to the life of every middle-class household. But as simple as the show looks on the screen, creating it is not that simple. Actor Gitanjali Kulkarni asserts, “Simple things are not simple.” Creating Gullak is a strenuous task as she says, “We rehearse a lot before going on the floor. It involves the hard work of a lot of people including the creators for almost over a year.”