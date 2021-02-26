When When TWD ‘Returns and How to Watch Online Online’

the living Dead Maybe he will have his last announcement in the next season, but there are still too many episodes for the AMC show. Season 10 TWD Ends with six bonus episodes, the first of which is episode 17, which will mark the return of Maggie (played by Lauren Cohan) to the franchise.

Titled “Home Sweet Home”, the episode will air in late February. However, some fans of The Walking Dead will be able to watch the episodes before they aired on cable.

When does the living Dead Return?

Season 10 episode 17 will air on AMC on Sunday 28 February and the remaining five episodes will air weekly on Sunday evening from 4 April. All episodes of the remaining 10 CWDs will air at 9 pm ET / 8 pm CT.

The official Synopsis for “Home Sweet Home” reads: “Maggie brings a story she doesn’t want to share, even if she has a past with her. Negan’s (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) security is in line again. Daryl (Norman) Reedus) and Maggie fight an invisible and unknown threat. “

in Weekly entertainment In an interview, Cohan said of her return: “Angela [Kang, The Walking Dead showrunner] Actually said, “You’re coming back.” I said, ‘I have been away for a long time. What happened? Do I have a different mindset, skill? Is my son still alive? She could say yes to those three things. And then we kept everything a little mysterious from there. “

how to see? the living Dead Season 10 episode 17 online

After airing, the episode will be available for viewing on the AMC website and app, where the rest of season 10’s commercials are currently free to watch.

However, AMC + subscribers can now see “Home Sweet Home” on AMC +, an additional subscription service offered by the cable channel.

AMC + Prime Video is available as an add-on subscription service for Apple TV, Roku, Dish, DirexTV, Sling, and Xfinity, and $ 8.99 on top of what you already pay for these services. It costs per month.

However, new customers can see the living Dead Season 10, Episode 17 Free. The service offers a seven-day free trial, which does not allow viewers to watch only new episodes TWD As well as the service bill as “AMC, BBC America, IFC and SundanceTV, plus IFC Films Unlimited, Shudder and Sundance Now”.

the living Dead Season 10, Episode 17 is not the only episode of the series to debut at AMC +. The remaining episodes of the season will be released on the streamer on Thursday, three days before the season airs for the first time.

the living Dead Season 10 airs Sundays at 9pm ET / 8pm CT on AMC and Thursdays on AMC +.