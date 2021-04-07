When Will Aashiqui Mein Teri Full Video, Mp3 Songs Download And Lyrics Be Available? – Ranu Mondal – Tech Kashif

When will Aashiqui Mein Teri full video, mp3 songs download and lyrics be available? : New posts about Ranu Mondal never get old because of the sweetness in her voice that kept her in the spotlight right after her Song from Railway station went viral. Later on, her song with Himesh Reshammiya, Teri Meri Kahani, became popular in no time. Impressed with her ability to make voice magic, this music director signed her up for another song, Aashiqui Mein Teri.

According to reliable sources, Ranu Mondal has sung another song called Aashiqui Mein Teri and both songs will appear in movies, Happy Hardy and Heer. The news was revealed to the public by Himesh himself via his Instagram handle by posting a link to the glimpse of the song. This song now has more Ranu Singing and her sound is a real boon to the ears. Recently Lata Mangeshkar Ji had advised her to be original. Although the media made her statement look like Renu, through the new song she showed her potential to become a professional established singer.

In the Instagram post, Himesh never hides his enthusiasm and is more than ready to declare that this song will also be an instant hit like “Teri Meri Kahani” did. According to predictions of experienced persons, the film will receive sufficient promotion from this heavenly singer herself, which is sure to be a great success.

According to music director and singer Himesh Reshammiya, the song is in production, so the official release date has yet to be confirmed. Himesh noted that Renu Ji is distinguished by the heartfelt smile, unique singing style, etc. At the moment the song is not available for MP3 download and the full lyrics are also not available. The success of these songs is just the beginning and the best is yet to come.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SHUvLyrrLlM