When Will Cara Kilmer Return to ‘Chicago Fire’ as Sylvie Brett?

Chicago Fire Season 10 is back on NBC — but Sylvie Brett (played by Kara Kilmer) is still nowhere to be seen.

A few episodes ago, the character decided to move to Portland to be with boyfriend Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer), causing fans to worry that the character was gone for good. However, Kilmer’s recent appearance at the ONE Chicago fan event confirmed that he is still an important part of Chicago Fire mould.

However, one question remains: When exactly will Brett be back in Chicago? Luckily for fans, the One Chicago universe showrunner recently gave a series of interviews that seem to confirm the actor’s return to the NBC series.

When Is The Kara Killer Coming Back In ‘Chicago Fire’?