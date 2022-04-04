When will Centrelink pay $250 for the first time: Who is entitled to a $250 government payment?

Millions of Australians will begin receiving the first of two significant cost-of-living payments within weeks.
A key measure in last Tuesday’s federal budget was a one-time cash payment of $250 for vulnerable Australians.
Some six million Australians – pensioners, carers, ex-servicemen, job seekers, eligible self-financed retirees and concession card holders – are eligible for the payment.
$250 payment date
The budget states that payments will be started sometime this month – with Services Australia Now saying first…
