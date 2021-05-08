When will Corona’s speed decrease, know what AIIMS director Randeep Guleria has to say

The second wave of corona has created havoc all over the country, the number of corona infected patients is increasing every day, so at the same time, thousands of people are embracing the disease every day in the grip of this disease, the biggest question is How long will the speed of the corona continue to increase in the same way, will its growth brake.

Talk AIIMS director Randeep Guleria has said that the speed of corona virus infection will be different in different parts of the country, he said that after coming to peak, cases of corona in Maharashtra are now decreasing, whereas, in UP and Delhi The condition is somewhat stable, he said, adding that the pace of Corona may slow here by the end of May. The number of new cases will decrease by the end of May.

On how long the Corona Peak will last, and when the situation will start to improve, Dr. Randeep Guleria says that it depends on the people how long the case will come down, he said, the most important job is to keep the transmission chain of Corona To break, all must be strictly followed by the Corona Protocol, follow social distancing, put on masks and do not leave homes if it is not necessary.