When will daylight saving end in 2022?

Daylight savings are coming to an end for many Australians, who are affected by getting an extra hour of sleep this weekend.

At 3 p.m. on Sunday (April 3), residents of NSW, Victoria, Tasmania and ACT will turn their clocks back one hour to join the same time zone as Queensland.

The change also means that South Australia will move half an hour behind Queensland time, not 30 minutes ahead as is the case during the summer months.

It will be business as usual for people in Queensland, the Northern Territory and Western Australia as these states are not affected by daylight savings.

Daylight savings are coming to an end as many Australians are getting an extra hour of sleep. Source: Getty

What is Daylight Saving?

Daylight Saving (DST) means the clocks move forward one hour, so you have more light…