When will I get council tax exemption? Who can claim the £150 Energy Support payment and how it will be paid

The energy price cap has risen significantly, leaving UK households feeling the pressure of a cost of living crisis.

Millions will receive a £150 council tax exemption this spring as part of a series of measures unveiled by Rishi Sunak, in an effort to offset rising costs.

The Treasury allocated £9.1bn for the support package, which will enable all domestic electricity customers to get £200 off their energy bills from October – although it will have to be repaid.

Here’s when your council tax exemption will be paid, and how to check whether you’re eligible to receive it.

When will I get council tax exemption?

If you are eligible, you should get the £150 council tax exemption soon.

