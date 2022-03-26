When Will Men Get Birth Control Pills? Your Questions, Answered

National Institutes of Health NES/T is funding a clinical trial to test a contraceptive gel formulation that men would apply to their shoulders and upper arms once a day. Dr. Wang, one of the principal investigators, said the hormonal gel is currently in phase II clinical trials. She anticipates that, optimistically, the prison could be available in five years — but that too will be moving very rapidly, she said.

Contraline, a biotechnology company in Virginia, is awaiting clinical trials for Adam, an injectable hydrogel that lasts up to a year. The company bills it as “IUD, for men.”

Researchers in India are testing a nonsurgical vasectomy procedure known as Reversible inhibition of spermatozoa under guidanceOr RISUG, which involves injecting a gel into tubes…