When will Ramadan 2022 start?

The Ramadan fasting is one of the Five Pillars of Islam, where observant Muslims abstain from food and drink from dawn until dusk and traditionally gather in the evening iftar to break their fast with dates or dates. Ramadan, also called Ramzan or Ramzan or Ramzan, is the month when Muslims believe that God revealed the first verses of the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad.

Islam follows the lunar or Hijri calendar which is based on the phases of the moon cycle and consists of 354 days.