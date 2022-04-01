When will Ramadan 2022 start?

Islam follows the lunar or Hijri calendar which is based on the phases of the moon cycle and has 354 days in contrast to the solar or Georgian calendar which the rest of the world follows. Therefore, Ramadan occurs every year 10 or 11 days before and in 2022, when will Ramadan begin
The Ramadan fasting is one of the Five Pillars of Islam, where observant Muslims abstain from food and drink from dawn until dusk and traditionally gather in the evening iftar to break their fast with dates or dates. Ramadan, also called Ramzan or Ramzan or Ramzan, is the month when Muslims believe that God revealed the first verses of the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad.
