When will Real Madrid vs Chelsea play live: First leg duel for 2022 Champions League quarter-finals

Karim Benzema and Kai Havertz are the offensive weapons of Real Madrid and Chelsea respectively.

real Madrid will face Chelsea This Wednesday, April 6 there will be an entertaining meeting that will take place in Stamford Bridge As part of the first leg of the quarter-finals of UEFA Champions League, After the end of 2021, the spectators are thirsty for revenge, so they will go out and try to win this match, whose referee will be French. Clement Turpin,

‘Merengue’ team comes first in duel with English LaLiga The Spanish have added 69 points. They have won 21 games, leveled 6 and lost only 3 times. Exactly two days ago there was a last defeat against Barcelona in ‘El Clasico’, but before that…