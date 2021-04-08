When will the Night Market end in Valorant: Schedule explained | The SportsRush

LATEST

Valorant Night Market ends on April 20th.Wondering about the scheduling and what to purchase? Read on below to find out.

The first ever Night Market came out back in December 2020. The second one was back in February this year and now Riot is back with the third version.  The Market offers premium and rare skins at discounted prices.

Many players would be looking to cash in on the same. Here we have everything you would need to know about the Night Market.

When does the Night Market end? –

Valorant introduced the first Night Market in their v1.14 patch with an aim to provide the players with weapons at a discounted rate. This is still continuing with its third edition.

The current Night Market runs from April 7 to April 20. Players will have twelve days to reveal their weapon cards in the store and purchase them. A total of six weapon cards will be revealed to you.

Two of them will be rare and premium ones. One thing people need to keep in mind is that the Night Market depends on your time zone. While making purchases on the last day it is very important to note this as otherwise you might miss out on good deals.

