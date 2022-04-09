‘When will the others be banned?’: Netizens react after Will Smith’s 10-year Oscar ban

motion picture academy banned Will Smith barred from attending the Oscars or any other Academy event for 10 years for slapping Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards. Now, the decade-long ban has forced everyone to talk online.

While some were in favor of punishment, others argued how, in other cases, far more serious than a slap, the Academy took longer to punish offenders.

While Smith resigned after the controversy, apologizing for his sudden outburst, he also said that he would accept any punishment for his actions.

After the incident, people online had different views. Even though many criticized The Rock’s jokes at the expense of Smith’s wife, Jada, he concluded that violence is not the solution to insensitive jokes.

Many people told how the academy…