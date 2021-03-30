When will the series return? – FilmyOne.com

It feels like the end of an era, folks. Yesterday, Match wrapped footage on season 6 with the final episode of the beloved series. After cancellation, revival, and a successful Netflix run, the much-loved series about a crime-solving devil has only to release its other episodes. Of course, this also includes the long-awaited Match season 5 part 2. Because, well, it’s been forever.

Okay, not forever-forever, but it has certainly been since Aug. 2020. Basically it’s the same. Don’t argue with us. It is the sameHave you lived in the world? It’s been seven years since August 2020, so seven years without it Match season 5 part 2. We have questions. Mainly about God (Dennis Haysbert) who apparently is also the Allstate guy.

Not the crossover we expected, but give us that chaotic energy in our lives, we suspect. Yesterday, however, we got a message when Match will drop the other eight episodes in Season 5 Part 2 on Netflix. That’s a big old “yaaaaas” of us. Here’s What You Should Know.

Expect more Match in May

Netflix apparently knew the pain and sorrow that the devoted members of the Match fandom continued yesterday. They decided to fill that torment with a strange feeling of joy by revealing the release date for Match season 5 part 2. The series returns on Friday, May 28, along with the other eight episodes of the forked fifth season, to the delight of fans everywhere.

Sadness too. We know all Match episodes have been filmed. So, these are some of the last episodes of the much-loved series we’ll ever get. And that hurts, you know? It always hurts to say goodbye to the things you love, especially a TV show, because there is fandom & community. More than most fandoms, the Match fandom appears to be a solid, non-toxic place.

Well, we’re getting ridiculous now.

When will Match season 6 is released?

The release dates of Match Season 4 to Season 5 Part 2 actually gives us a good idea of ​​when Match season 6 will fall. Now, of course, Netflix will more than likely surprise us or change our mind about when they release stuff. But it is always fun to play the guessing game. By the way, when Match season 5 part 2 drops, then we are going to figure things out.

Our best bet for the release of Match season 6 is the late spring or early summer of 2022. Match season four was released in May 2019, season 5, part 1, was released in August 2020 and, of course, season 5, part 2, will be released in May 2021. So we’re guessing that Match season 6, following this pattern, will be released in May 2022. But that’s just a guess. (You have to admit it’s a good one, though.)

What can we expect from Match season 5 part 2?

God. Literally. We expect God and delve into Lucifer (Tom Ellis) relationship with his father. So that’s going to be a fun family therapy session that Dr. Linda (Rachael Harris) will inevitably have to hold at some point. That woman makes all the money in the world. Oh! We also get the long-awaited Match musical episode, which promises to be the kind of wonderful, weird we expect from this series.

Except that? Most details are kept quiet for now. The closer we get to the release date, the more we can probably expect to learn about Season 5 Part 2.

What do you think of the release date for MatchAre you mourning the end of the series? Let us know in the comments below!