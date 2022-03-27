when will the world turn off the lights

In ArgentinaVarious commercial brands announced that they would reduce the consumption of energy In led screen Located on public streets in the city of Buenos Aires, Havas Argentina Agency reported,

“The purpose of this action will be to raise awareness, reach millions of people and encourage the rational use of energy. We want to demonstrate that we are all responsible for our planet, that we are all united by the same purpose, that we can be in this together and everyone’s contribution, no matter how small it may seem, is important”highlighted the agency bringing together at least 14 commercial brands in the initiative.

Initiatives in social networks will be promoted with hashtags #Climate change for change

The WWF unit promoting this initiative…