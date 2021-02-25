“When you already know who wants to run” – Gene Haas complains about Mercedes’ dominance in F1 game

“When you already know who wants to run” – Jean Haas criticizes the status quo in Formula 1, in which Mercedes wins every other race.

At the beginning of this decade, no one anticipated that Mercedes would dominate Formula 1 for seven straight years. And, now, in 2021, Mercedes is set to win its eighth title.

Haas, who is only five years into the game, is tired of dominance as claimed by team owner Gene Haas, as he finds no joy in F1 racing.

“We have no control over the parts from the Ferrari. We believe Ferrari can solve this problem, and it is not just Ferrari that has this problem. “

“Everyone lags behind the Mercedes engine.” Gene Haas reports that he has built a powerful engine that cannot come close to other teams Rocking horse.

“In my opinion, this has killed Formula 1. More power to Mercedes to dominate the entire game, but when you already know who will win every race? It gets boring”, the American apparently Concludes.

Mercedes fears the end of an era.

Despite being a favorite for the eighth year, the Brackley-based team feels that This will be the last year of his dominance After 2025 engine regulations as new rules.

Mercedes also began to dominate after the new engine rules were introduced, and they managed to hold the upper hand against everyone when it came to the power unit.

While the budget caps being offered by the FIA ​​would limit Mercedes’ spending compared to teams with budget constraints, therefore providing a tier one, which was not the case before.

Jean Haas is probably wrong when he accuses F1 of doing nothing, but the body has introduced some rules to spice up the race.